WATCH: Florida Dad Slams ‘Revenge Sex’ Question on His Daughter’s Homework Assignment

A concerned parent of a Florida high school teen shared his outrage over a question on his daughter’s homework assignment that described “revenge sex.”

Omar Austin, of Jacksonville, discovered the question on his teenage daughter’s anatomy homework and shared his outrage Wednesday in a video that has captured the attention of more than 38,000 Facebook users as of Sunday afternoon.

“Ursula was devastated when her boyfriend broke up with her after having sex,” the question reads. “To get revenge, she had sex with his best friend the next day. Ursula had a beautiful baby girl 9 months later. Ursula has type O blood, her ex-boyfriend is type AB blood, and his best friend is type A blood. If her baby daddy is her ex-boyfriend, what could her baby’s possible blood type(s) NOT be?”

Austin shared his disgust about the lack of morality in a school assignment designed for high school students and blasted Westside High School for allowing this material to be taught in schools.

“Those type of questions should be left for reality TV and soap operas, not an eleventh grader’s anatomy class,” Austin told First Coast News.

Austin said the school principal told him the question had been computer-generated and a teacher at the school printed and distributed the question to students.

But Austin says the school’s response is not enough.

“I want it to be acknowledged. I want it to be reviewed. And I want it to be changed,” he said.

The school district, Duval County Public Schools, initially issued a statement claiming the situation had been under investigation.

“The question was highly inappropriate and was not part of a district assessment,” the district announced. “We are thankful to the parent who contacted the school directly to share his concerns. Immediately upon being made aware of this matter, school and district leaders began conducting a review of the situation.”

Upon further investigation, the school discovered the question had been written by another teacher within the district and shared on a “digital platform” for teachers.

“While this was not a district created item, we recognize that this falls well short of our standard of providing instructional excellence for every student, every day and we would like to apologize to the students and their families,” the school revealed in an updated statement.

Austin said the issuing of the question was a “disgrace” to the school system and hopes the school can improve upon their mistake.

“I think that we can do better,” he said.