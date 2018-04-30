Ann Coulter: Caravan of Asylum Seekers Will Be ‘Shipped in and We’ll Get Another Round of MS-13’

In an interview with Fox News’s Steve Hilton, Coulter slammed Trump for not more effectively stopping the arrival of the caravan at the U.S.-Mexico border.

COULTER: Well, I wish Trump would just stay on the road like he was in campaign mode again because he gets instant feedback from the crowd and that’s when he says really popular things that get Republicans elected and could possibly defend against a blue wave. But, then he gets back to Washington and he’s not doing anything about the caravan. [Emphasis added]

He sent out a tweet a few weeks ago saying ‘Don’t worry, thanks Mexican government has stopped the caravan.’ And then the Daily Mail goes to Mexico and says ‘No we haven’t stopped the caravan, we’re giving them 30 day passes, 20 day passes to make sure that they can make it to America.’ They’re not all traveling with the caravan anymore but they’re spreading out so they can go to different access points. They’re 100 percent still coming. All they have to do is step across the border. And they have lots of lawyers from countries without borders advising them. This is a political attack on our nation by a political group that doesn’t believe nations should have borders. They’re advised, they’re told what to say, they step across the border. They say ‘asylum’ and that’s it. They’re going to get shipped in and we’ll get another round of MS-13 and another round of MS-13. [Emphasis added]

I mean, Trump has a lot of power. He was the one who was elected. It’s Republicans and Congress that the American people hate. If he wants Congress to pass this law it wouldn’t be very hard. Maybe if he spent a little more time on making America great again and not working on South Korea and China great again. He could get back to pressuring Congress to do something for the American people and that would be pass a law saying you don’t just get to step in and say ‘I’m claiming asylum’ and then get a bus and a box lunch into America. [Emphasis added]