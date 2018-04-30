Father of Slain Parkland Student Sues Broward Deputy Who Stayed Outside Building During Attack

The father of slain Parkland school student Meadow Pollack filed a wrongful death suit Monday against Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson.

Breitbart News previously reported that surveillance video from outside Building 12 appears to show Peterson standing there while the shooting took place inside. Broward County Sheriff Scott Isreal said Peterson arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s Building 12 roughly 90 seconds after the attack began and allegedly waited outside until the attack ended some four and a half minutes later.

Just over a week after the shooting, Israel called Peterson out for not entering the building and Peterson retired, choosing to leave the sheriff’s office rather than face suspension.

Now Andrew Pollack is suing. In announcing the suit, he made clear that he wants Peterson to be recognized and shamed wherever he goes:

I filed a wrongful death suit against Deputy Peterson today. I want to expose that coward so bad. Where ever he goes I want people to recognize him and say that's one of the cowards of Broward. The SRO that let those children and teachers die on the 3rd floor! — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) April 30, 2018

CBS News reports that Meadow Pollack was an 18-year-old senior who planned to attend Lynn College in Boca Raton, Florida.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.