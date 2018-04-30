Fox News Calls Out Rep. Evan Jenkins on His ‘Phony’ Campaign Ad

Fox News called out the establishment candidate Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-WV) on Monday for releasing a campaign ad that featured a doctored photo of West Virginia Attorney Patrick Morrisey with Hillary Clinton.

Rep. Jenkins’ campaign put out an ad that featured a photoshopped image of Morrisey and failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Fox News’s Peter Doocy called the photo “phony.”

Morrisey, who is running against Rep. Jenkins in the West Virginia Republican Senate primary, shot back at the Jenkins campaign in a tweet on Monday, calling the ad “despicable.”

Morrisey wrote, “Despicable @EvanJenkinsWV photoshopped my photo with @realDonaldTrump and substituted it with Hillary, who I have always strongly opposed. Will the media call out Jenkins for his lying and dishonesty? Where is the accountability as this liar tries to deceive voters? #wvsen.”

Despicable @EvanJenkinsWV photoshopped my photo with @realDonaldTrump and substituted it with Hillary, who I have always strongly opposed. Will the media call out Jenkins for his lying and dishonesty? Where is the accountability as this liar tries to deceive voters? #wvsen pic.twitter.com/Od2YxpXOzz — AG Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) April 28, 2018

This controversy is not the first time that Jenkins distorted the truth.

Breitbart News revealed in an exclusive report last month that Rep. Jenkins originally denied and then admitted to sending a letter urging lawmakers to support protection of an Obama-era Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) trucking regulation.

Morrisey slammed Jenkins in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, arguing that:

After 20 years as a liberal Democrat, it’s clear Evan Jenkins has not abandoned his Democratic past. Jenkins was now caught lying about his support for a regulation issued by President Obama’s EPA at the urging of a lobbyist of a foreign company. How can West Virginians trust Evan Jenkins to stand up for their conservative values when he’s fighting the Trump administration and fighting to keep Obama’s EPA regulations? West Virginia deserves better than a fake-Republican.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has backed Jenkins over West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, making Morrisey the anti-establishment candidate.

Several prominent conservative Republicans, including Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, Sebastian Gorka, and Tea Party Patriots president Jenny Beth Martin have endorsed Morrisey for U.S. Senate.

“Patrick Morrisey has a proven conservative record of fighting for conservative values,” Paul argued.

“Sen. Manchin has betrayed the values many West Virginians hold dear. West Virginians deserve a senator who will put their needs first,” Gorka charged.