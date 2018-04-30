Left-Wing Activists Force Job Creators Network to Cancel ‘Tax Cuts Work’ Rally

Job Creators Network, one of the nation’s largest pro-jobs grassroots organizations, announced on Sunday that its scheduled rally near Chicago, Illinois, was postponed after “opposition” activists ambushed the event.

“We are a small business advocacy group that simply wants to discuss the impact that the Tax Cuts and Job Act is having on both the small business community and the American economy overall. Unfortunately, leading up to today’s event it became apparent that the opposition was willing to go to great lengths to distract from the goal of our bus tour by disrupting our West Chicago stop by making it as volatile as possible,” Alfredo Ortiz, CEO of Job Creators Network, said of his organization’s decision to cancel a bus tour stop in West Chicago.

“With 1.2 million small businesses in the state of Illinois employing almost half of the population, their best interest should be something we can all agree on,” Ortiz said. “Unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case for groups determined to see free enterprise fail, regardless of the cost.”

A Facebook page appears to show a group’s efforts to disrupt the Job Creators Network’s Sunday but tour event.

“Crash the Tax Cuts Bus Tour” reads the Facebook page, an event hosted by a group called The Coalition for a Better Illinois 6th, which, according to its about page, “is a network of grassroots groups in the 6th Congressional District of Illinois who believe that everyone deserves equal and fair treatment regardless of their race, religion, gender, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status and that a successful democracy requires an informed and engaged public.”

The Job Creators Network’s cross country tax cuts tour helped spark a grassroots movement that gave way to the GOP Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The law, signed into law by President Donald Trump last December, has led to business from Boeing to Wal-Mart to Fed Ex to Apple to offer their employees bonuses and other benefits. The benefits have reached over 3 million Americans, so far, according to Fox Business, which keeps a running list of all the business that have offered tax cuts-related perks to their employees.

Last September, JCN launched a multi-million dollar advocacy campaign urging Congress to pass small business tax cuts package.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson