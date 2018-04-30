Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Pushed Mass Immigration, Amnesty for Illegal Aliens in Congress

The leading gubernatorial candidate in the Ohio governor’s race, Attorney General Mike DeWine, has a long history of voting for mass immigration policies in Congress.

DeWine, who is being challenged by pro-American immigration reformer Mary Taylor, spent his time as a Senator and in Congress throughout the 1990s and 2000s voting for not only a continued flow of 1.5 million legal immigrants to the United States every year, but more legal immigration.

The organization NumbersUSA — which pushes for reductions to immigration to raise the wages of American workers — grades DeWine with a “D” grade for his voting record on the issue, noting that DeWine “usually supports higher immigration, population growth, foreign labor.”

For example, on the issue of “chain migration,” the process by which newly naturalized citizens are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S., DeWine voted at least eight times while in Congress to either keep chain migration intact or increase the volume of immigration to the U.S.

Chain migration has imported about 9.3 million foreign nationals to the U.S. since 2005. In that same time period, a total of 13.06 million foreign nationals have entered the U.S. through the legal immigration system, as every seven out of ten new arrivals come to the country for no other purpose than to reunify with foreign relatives.

This makes chain migration the largest driver of immigration to the U.S. — making up more than 70 percent — with every two new immigrants bringing seven foreign relatives with them.

Chain Migration Expected to Add 8M Potential Foreign-Born Voters to U.S. Electorate over Next Two Decades https://t.co/LIZCVq2Ckk via @BreitbartNews @JxhnBinder — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) January 16, 2018

Most significantly, DeWine voted in favor of the “Comprehensive Immigration Reform Act of 2006,” which would have drastically increased the number of legal immigrants who would be able to come to the U.S. every year, further putting pressure on America’s working and middle class.

That same mass immigration legislation that DeWine supported would have also given amnesty to the majority of the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living in the U.S.

Mary Taylor, DeWine’s opponent, recently ran an ad campaign blasting the attorney general for his votes to give amnesty to millions of illegal aliens.

Taylor recently told Breitbart News’s Political Editor Matt Boyle in an exclusive interview that DeWine was backed by the Republican establishment, which opposes President Trump’s “America First” agenda of immigration reductionism, an end to unfair free trade deals, and less foreign intervention.

“DeWine is the good old boys establishment candidate, and the establishment in Columbus is getting really nervous because the polls have closed significantly, and they know conservatives are coming home, and conservatives will never vote for a liberal like Mike DeWine,” Taylor told Breitbart News.