President Trump to Attend NRA Meetings in Dallas

A White House official announced on Monday morning that President Donald Trump will be attending the NRA’s Annual Meetings (NRAAM) in Dallas, Texas.

NRAAM is scheduled for May 4-6, with Vice President Mike Pence scheduled to speak on the first night.

The Associated Press reports that Trump plans to be there on May 4 as well.

On April 26 Breitbart News reported that actress Alyssa Milano would be protesting the NRA convention in person. She and the newly formed “No Rifle Association initiative” (#NoRA) plan to protest outside the convention on May 5.

Milano launched a petition demanding that VP Pence cancel his speech at the convention. Gun control activist and fellow #NoRA member David Hogg tweeted:

Demand Mike Pence cancel his speech to the NRA convention on May 4 https://t.co/IBgOohJg0K @moveon — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 29, 2018

Now it is clear that President Trump will be at the convention as well.

Trump was a proud ally of the NRA and the Second Amendment throughout his 2016 presidential campaign.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.