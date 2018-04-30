Trump Proclaims Netanyahu Announcement on Iran Shows ‘I’ve Been 100% Right’

From a White House Rose Garden podium this afternoon, President Donald Trump declared that he has been “100 percent right” on continued Iran nuclear development and brand new evidence from the Israeli Prime Minister proves that.

Moments before President Trump and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari held a joint press conference in the White House Rose Garden on Monday afternoon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to television airwaves. Netanyahu announced that he was in possession of intelligence that proves Tehran has been running a secret nuclear weapons development program.

President Trump was asked about Netanyahu’s announcement moments later during the joint press conference. He was also asked if he had made a decision on whether to pull out of the Iranian nuclear deal and if Trump does decide to pull out, does it send the wrong message to North Korea regarding a potential nuclear deal there.

“No, I think it sends the right message,” remarked Trump. “In seven years that deal will have expired and Iran is free to go ahead and create nuclear weapons. That’s not acceptable. Seven years is tomorrow.”

“If anything it’s proven right, what Israel has done today with the news conference and Prime Minister Netanyahu just gave a very … I got to see a little bit of it,” said Trump. “That is just not an acceptable situation.”

“I’ve been saying that’s happening,” said Trump. “They’re not sitting back idly they’re setting off missiles which they say are for television purposes. I don’t think so.”

“We’ll see what happens,” said Trump who remarked that many have said they believe they know what he’s going to do, hinting that they believe he is going to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. A decision on whether to pull out will be made on or before May 12.

“That doesn’t mean we won’t negotiate a real agreement,” President Trump assured. He added that the current agreement “wasn’t approved by too many people and it’s a horrible agreement for the United States, including the fact, Mr. President [Buhari], that we gave Iran 150 billion dollars and 1.8 billion in cash. Nigeria would like some of that.”

“You know what we got? We got nothing,” Trump said of the Iran deal.

Trump concluded, “I think if anything, what’s happening today and what’s happened over the last little while and what we’ve learned has really shown that I’ve been 100 percent right.”

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana