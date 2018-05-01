Ohio’s Christina Hagan: ‘Bring Our Troops Home,’ We’ve Spent Enough Money ‘Democratizing’ Middle East

by John Binder
1 May 2018

Ohio’s “America First” congressional candidate, State Rep. Christina Hagan (R), who is running in the state’s 16th district against the Republican establishment, says it is time to bring American troops home after nearly two decades of war.

In an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily, Hagan told Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Amanda House that, like President Donald Trump, her interest is making sure American service members return home safely from wars that she says the U.S. has been “needless fighting.”

Hagan said:

And I think about wars that we’re needlessly fighting, needlessly engaging in, the amount of American lives that have been lost. You and I were in the 7th Grade when 9/11 occurred. Everyone associated with that war is now dead and gone that caused harm to our nation and we’ve spent over $750 billion dollars over the last decade still engaging and democratizing a nation that is unstable and unable to be democratized. [Emphasis added]

I believe we need to bring our troops home, where they are not in direct threat combat or in direct threat to the United States and we need to engage in saving money, cutting government, reducing regulations, doing everything that we can to grow our economy and to reduce the footprint of the federal government ASAP. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News most recently reported, Hagan is in a tight race against GOP establishment-backed candidate Anthony Gonzalez who recently moved to the 16th District from San Francisco, California.

SuperPACs associated with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and anti-Trump Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) have poured money into Gonzalez’s campaign. Gonzalez also received an endorsement from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), infamously known as one of the architects behind the failed “Gang of Eight” amnesty for illegal aliens.

While Gonzalez has raked in the cash and support from the anti-Trump, GOP establishment, Hagan has garnered endorsements from the House Freedom Caucus, the National Rifle Association (NRA), as well as the group “Women For Trump.”

If elected, Hagan would be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

