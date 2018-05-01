Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate DeWine Supports Executive Gun Control on Bump Stocks

Ohio Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine (R) supports President Trump’s executive gun control on bump stocks.

Trump ordered the Department of Justice to use regulations to ban bump stocks once Congressional efforts failed in the face of faltering public support.

Bump stock bans were all the rage among members of Congress in the days after the October 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting. But all such efforts came to naught as the American people showed little interest in another gun control law based on one criminal use of a firearm accessory.

Those supporting gun control for bump stocks then took the regulatory route, with the ATF proposing a change in December that would redefine the phrase “machine gun,” so as to cover actual machine guns and firearm accessories that do not convert firearms into machine guns. The change is now close to implementation and, once effective, will require bump stock owners to get ride of their stocks or face criminal charges.

Cleveland.com reports that DeWine supports this regulatory bump stock gun control.

DeWine’s Republican opponent, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, opposes any ban on bump stocks, regardless of whether that ban is legislative or regulatory in nature.

