Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Ignores Own Record Promoting Mass Immigration in Ad

In Ohio, gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine’s latest ad campaign, the attorney general positions himself as having a “rock-solid conservative” record while ignoring his past history in Congress promoting mass immigration and amnesty for illegal aliens.

DeWine’s campaign dropped the ad on Tuesday in their effort to defeat conservative challenger Mary Taylor for the Ohio governorship.

“Only Mike DeWine took on the Obama administration and won,” the ad states. “Stopping Obama’s immigration plan…”

“Only Mike DeWine is fighting for President Trump’s travel ban that will keep us safe and punishing illegal sanctuary cities,” the ad continues.

DeWine’s congressional record on immigration reveals that he and Trump’s views on immigration are not in tune with one another.

For example, the Trump administration launched a campaign late last year demanding an end to the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S.

“Chain migration is a disaster for this country and it’s horrible,” Trump said last year.

DeWine, on the other hand, voted at least eight times while in Congress to either keep chain migration intact or increase the volume of legal immigration to the U.S., where American citizens are already forced to endure a flow of about 1.5 million legal immigrant arrivals every year.

In 2006, alone, DeWine voted three times to increase legal immigration to the U.S. through more chain migration.

Chain migration has imported about 9.3 million foreign nationals to the U.S. since 2005. In that same time period, a total of 13.06 million foreign nationals have entered the U.S. through the legal immigration system, as every seven out of ten new arrivals come to the country for no other purpose than to reunify with foreign relatives.

This makes chain migration the largest driver of immigration to the U.S. — making up more than 70 percent — with every two new immigrants bringing seven foreign relatives with them.

Trump has also long opposed amnesty for illegal aliens, while DeWine supported amnesty multiple times in Congress.

Meanwhile, DeWine supported multiple amnesties for illegal aliens throughout his career in Congress, even co-sponsoring the expansive, mass immigration “DREAM Act” legislation that would have allowed the majority of the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens in the U.S. to remain in the country.