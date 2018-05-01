Report: Mexican Migrants Angry Illegals in Caravan Cutting in Line

Some migrants from Mexico and other asylum seekers who have been at the border for more than a week are reportedly getting angry that illegal immigrants in the migrant caravan are jumping in line ahead of them to enter the United States.

Rene Garcia, who is reportedly from Michoacan in Mexico, told the San Diego Union-Tribune on Monday evening that other asylum seekers who had been waiting for eight days are becoming increasingly upset that Central American migrants in the caravan are jumping the line.

“The ones from the caravan are trying to break the line,” Garcia told the outlet.

Fourteen Central American migrants from the caravan have reportedly been allowed to enter the San Ysidro Port of Entry to seek asylum on Monday and Tuesday. The Justice Department also announced on Monday evening that it filed criminal charges against 11 possible caravan members for illegally entering the United States.

“When respect for the rule of law diminishes, so too does our ability to protect our great nation, its borders, and its citizens,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a Monday evening statement. “The United States will not stand by as our immigration laws are ignored and our nation’s safety is jeopardized.”

Adam Braverman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of California, stressed that those seeking to come to the United States “must pledge fidelity to the law, not break them.”

“The American Dream has beckoned immigrants from across the globe because of the promise that prosperity and success are within reach for all,” Braverman said. “Those immigrants have contributed their voices and perspectives to make up our uniquely American experience. But the foundation for the American Dream, and what allows our democracy to flourish, is commitment to the rule of law. These eleven defendants face charges now because they believed themselves to be above the law. Those seeking entry into the United States must pledge fidelity to the law, not break them, or else face criminal prosecution.”