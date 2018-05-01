Report: Secret Donors Paid for Trump Opposition Research Even After 2016 Election

A report released by House Intelligence Committee Republicans reveals that secret donors offered a whole lot of money to “continue exposing Russian interference” after the 2016 presidential election was over.

According to the report, Penn Quarter Group president Daniel J. Jones — a former staffer for Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein — “secured the services” of former British spy Christopher Steele. He also hired one of Steele’s associates and the Fusion GPS research firm.

Jones told the FBI that the Penn Quarter Group had been provided as much as $50 million for its efforts, coming from seven to 10 unidentified donors from both New York and California. The work presumably aimed to continue what Steele and Fusion GPS had been doing before the election, compiling any and all information that could be used to attack Trump with alleged ties to Russia for the purpose of public exposure.

While Jones’ name is redacted in the report, it links directly to both his LinkedIn profile and information about him on the firm’s online leadership page. Jones, a former member of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, also worked under Dianne Feinstein on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Trump has called the extensive efforts to discredit his election victory a “witch hunt.” It is an assertion that seems less defensive and more credible with revelations like this one.