Donald Trump Announces ‘Full Support’ for Congressional Term Limits

President Donald Trump endorsed the idea of term limits on Monday, revealing that he met with bipartisan members of Congress to discuss the issue.

“I recently had a terrific meeting with a bipartisan group of freshman lawmakers who feel very strongly in favor of Congressional term limits,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I gave them my full support and endorsement for their efforts”:

I recently had a terrific meeting with a bipartisan group of freshman lawmakers who feel very strongly in favor of Congressional term limits. I gave them my full support and endorsement for their efforts. #DrainTheSwamp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018

Trump vowed during the 2016 presidential campaign to support term limits as part of his promise to “drain the swamp.”

“If I’m elected president, I will push for a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress,” he said. “Decades of failure in Washington and decades of special-interest dealing must and will come to an end.”