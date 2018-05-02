Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo: State Department Will ‘Get Its Swagger Back’ — Represent America First

President Donald attended a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony of his newly confirmed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday, speaking about the future direction of the diplomatic corps.

“I want the State Department to get its swagger back,” Pompeo said in remarks after the swearing-in ceremony at the State Department, promising to make American interests a priority.

Pompeo pointed to the upcoming Trump summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, committing to a working deal.

“This administration will not repeat the mistakes of the past,” he said. “Our eyes are wide open. It’s time to solve this once and for all. A bad deal is not an option.”

Pompey also referred to the looming threats facing America and promised to confront them with tough diplomacy.

“I promise you, I will be unrelenting in confronting those threats,” he told President Trump. “We will employ tough diplomacy when necessary to put the interest of the American people first.”

Trump cited President Dwight Eisenhower on the purpose of the State Department.

“Make no mistake,” Eisenhower said in 1953. “The reason we have representatives around the world is to protect American interests.”

Trump appeared very pleased with his decision to replace Rex Tillerson as the Secretary of State.

“Mike is a true American patriot,” he said, pointing to Pompeo’s credentials for the job. He asserted that there was “no better person” to lead the department.