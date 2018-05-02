Lost in Translation: French President Macron Says Aussie Leader’s Wife ‘Delicious’

President of France, Emmanuel Macron, center, holds up his glass during a dinner hosted by Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. (Mick Tsikas/Pool Photo via AP)
Crikey! Australian eyebrows shot skywards after French President Emmanuel Macron called Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s wife “delicious” in Sydney on Wednesday.

The surprise compliment to Lucy Turnbull came at the conclusion of a joint news conference between the two leaders as Mr. Macron thanked Mr. Turnbull for his hospitality during his visit.

“I want to thank you for your welcome, thank you and your delicious wife for your warm welcome,” he said.  Mr. Turnbull kept a straight, diplomatic face and replied, “Thank you” before the conference continued.

Some observers felt he may have been making a joke or simply overdoing the Gallic charm, after the Australian leader had just mentioned Mr. Macron’s approaching lunch with members of Sydney’s French community.

The Sydney Daily Telegraph had this to say on its page one splash:

Others on Twitter were no less forthright:

For all the speculation over the perceived manner of the unusual observation, others were happy to shed some light on what they called a linguistic mistake.

Mr. Macron is in Sydney for a two-day trip, where he and Mr. Turnbull discussed trade, defense, and shared goals. He is the second sitting French president to make an official visit Down Under.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

 


