More than 6-in-10 Hispanics Support Trump Plan to Cut Legal Immigration

More than six in ten Hispanic likely midterm voters say they want legal immigration levels — the United States admits one to 1.5 million legal immigrants a year — reduced to anywhere between zero and 750,000 legal immigrants a year.

According to the latest polling data by The Polling Company, commissioned by NumbersUSA, Americans are vastly opposed to current levels of legal immigration and want the number of foreign nationals legally arriving in the U.S. seriously cut, a plan that is supported by President Trump.

About 62 percent of Hispanic likely voters said they want legal immigration to the U.S. reduced, with more than 45 percent saying they want legal immigration cut down to zero to 250,000 legal immigrants admitted a year.

Of likely midterm election voters, nearly 65 percent said they want to see legal immigration levels reduced. Almost 50 percent of likely voters said they wanted to see immigration cut down to zero to 250,000 admissions a year, a cut that would further tighten the U.S. labor market and boost wages for America’s working and middle class.

Though likely midterm voters are eager to see Trump’s immigration-cutting “America First” agenda implemented, the Republican establishment has — with Vice President Mike Pence and the billionaire Koch brothers at the helm — sought to run midterm election campaigns on the uninfluential tax reform legislation that was pushed by House Speaker Paul Ryan.

NY Times: Trump Finds GOP Plan to Campaign on Tax Reform ‘Boring,’ Will Focus on Immigration, Trade Agendahttps://t.co/EJ9fq5SXXj — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) April 29, 2018

The pro-mass immigration Koch brothers, specifically, have attempted to steer GOP midterm campaigns in the direction of focusing on tax reform rather than Trump’s popular plan to cut legal immigration. The Koch-Ryan-Pence effort is designed to keep the Republican Party in line with their big business donors, who have profited for decades from wage-crushing mass immigration.

Trump, though, reportedly finds the plan to run on tax reform “boring,” and instead is planning to stick to his populist immigration and trade agenda, both with a message to reduce foreign competition to America’s workers and businesses.

And some Republicans’ midterm campaigns across the U.S. have bucked the GOP establishment’s plan to run on tax reform.

For example, Ohio congressional candidate Christina Hagan lost out on endorsements from the billionaire Koch brothers’ network of organizations, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Club for Growth, insiders tell Breitbart News, for her support in cutting legal immigration and leveling out trade deals to benefit American workers.

It is absolutely ludicrous that we would put our American citizens in harm’s way for mass immigration policies.#BuildThatWall! My interview with @BreitbartNews: https://t.co/jK87JPZtuC — Christina Hagan (@RepHagan) April 24, 2018

“Our United States population and the volume of people that we’re having entering the United States while we have impoverished veterans and veterans that aren’t being served and middle-class Americans who have had stagnated wages is a very serious both national security issue and an economic issue and its one that we cannot afford to ignore when we have $23 trillion in debt,” Hagan told Breitbart News.

Hagan is being outspent by her Republican establishment-backed opponent, Anthony Gonzalez, who has garnered campaign cash from House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and endorsement from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who infamously crafted the “Gang of Eight” amnesty for illegal aliens.

Leading Ohio gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Mike DeWine has distanced himself away from anti-Trump Gov. John Kasich, but his record on immigration is directly at odds with Trump’s agenda.

DeWine, backed by the Ohio Republican Party establishment, voted at least eight times while in Congress to either keep current legal immigration levels intact or increase the volume of immigration to the U.S.

Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year, with more than 70 percent coming to the country through the process known as “chain migration,” whereby naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. In the next 20 years, the current U.S. legal immigration system is on track to import roughly 15 million new foreign-born voters. Between seven and eight million of those foreign-born voters will arrive in the U.S. through chain migration.