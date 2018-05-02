Mueller’s Questions for Trump Focus More on Obstruction than Russia ‘Collusion’

The questions special counsel Robert Mueller intends to ask President Trump are focused more on obstruction of justice than Russia collusion, according to a list provided to Trump’s lawyers from special counsel investigators and leaked to the New York Times.

“No questions on Collusion,” Trump tweeted. “Oh, I see…you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice!”:

So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were “leaked” to the media. No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see…you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

He later tweeted:

It would seem very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened! Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

The president is expected to sit down with investigators for an interview at some point to wrap up the investigation.

The questions leaked to the Times reportedly stem from negotiations between Mueller’s team and Trump’s lawyers over the terms of an interview.

Trump’s former lead lawyer, John Dowd, advocated against having the president sit down for a face-to-face interview, concerned about putting the president in legal jeopardy.

Mueller’s questions convinced Dowd that the president should not sit for an interview, according to the Times. Out of a desire to wrap up the investigation, Dowd resigned after Trump allegedly continued to insist he meet with Mueller. The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the president is now against sitting for an interview.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s longtime confidant and newest member of his legal team, met with Mueller last week.

“Hopefully we’re getting near the end. We all on both sides have some important decisions to make,” he told the Post. “I still have a totally open mind on what the right strategy is, which we’ll develop in the next few weeks.”

The questions Mueller wants to ask Trump, according to the Times, are:

1. What did you know about phone calls that Mr. Flynn made with the Russian ambassador, Sergey I. Kislyak, in late December 2016?

2. What was your reaction to news reports on Jan. 12, 2017, and Feb. 8-9, 2017?

3. What did you know about Sally Yates’s meetings about Mr. Flynn?

4. How was the decision made to fire Mr. Flynn on Feb. 13, 2017?

5. After the resignations, what efforts were made to reach out to Mr. Flynn about seeking immunity or possible pardon?

6. What was your opinion of Mr. Comey during the transition?

7. What did you think about Mr. Comey’s intelligence briefing on Jan. 6, 2017, about Russian election interference?

8. What was your reaction to Mr. Comey’s briefing that day about other intelligence matters?

9. What was the purpose of your Jan. 27, 2017, dinner with Mr. Comey, and what was said?

10. What was the purpose of your Feb. 14, 2017, meeting with Mr. Comey, and what was said?

11. What did you know about the F.B.I.’s investigation into Mr. Flynn and Russia in the days leading up to Mr. Comey’s testimony on March 20, 2017?

12. What did you do in reaction to the March 20 testimony? Describe your contacts with intelligence officials.

13. What did you think and do in reaction to the news that the special counsel was speaking to Mr. Rogers, Mr. Pompeo and Mr. Coats?

14. What was the purpose of your calls to Mr. Comey on March 30 and April 11, 2017?

15. What was the purpose of your April 11, 2017, statement to Maria Bartiromo?

16. What did you think and do about Mr. Comey’s May 3, 2017, testimony?

17. Regarding the decision to fire Mr. Comey: When was it made? Why? Who played a role?

18. What did you mean when you told Russian diplomats on May 10, 2017, that firing Mr. Comey had taken the pressure off?

19. What did you mean in your interview with Lester Holt about Mr. Comey and Russia?

20. What was the purpose of your May 12, 2017, tweet?

21. What did you think about Mr. Comey’s June 8, 2017, testimony regarding Mr. Flynn, and what did you do about it?

22. What was the purpose of the September and October 2017 statements, including tweets, regarding an investigation of Mr. Comey?

23. What is the reason for your continued criticism of Mr. Comey and his former deputy, Andrew G. McCabe?

24. What did you think and do regarding the recusal of Mr. Sessions?

25. What efforts did you make to try to get him to change his mind?

26. Did you discuss whether Mr. Sessions would protect you, and reference past attorneys general?

27. What did you think and what did you do in reaction to the news of the appointment of the special counsel?

28. Why did you hold Mr. Sessions’s resignation until May 31, 2017, and with whom did you discuss it?

29. What discussions did you have with Reince Priebus in July 2017 about obtaining the Sessions resignation? With whom did you discuss it?

30. What discussions did you have regarding terminating the special counsel, and what did you do when that consideration was reported in January 2018?

31. What was the purpose of your July 2017 criticism of Mr. Sessions?

32. When did you become aware of the Trump Tower meeting?

33. What involvement did you have in the communication strategy, including the release of Donald Trump Jr.’s emails?

34. During a 2013 trip to Russia, what communication and relationships did you have with the Agalarovs and Russian government officials?

35. What communication did you have with Michael D. Cohen, Felix Sater and others, including foreign nationals, about Russian real estate developments during the campaign?

36. What discussions did you have during the campaign regarding any meeting with Mr. Putin? Did you discuss it with others?

37. What discussions did you have during the campaign regarding Russian sanctions?

38. What involvement did you have concerning platform changes regarding arming Ukraine?

39. During the campaign, what did you know about Russian hacking, use of social media or other acts aimed at the campaign?

40. What knowledge did you have of any outreach by your campaign, including by Paul Manafort, to Russia about potential assistance to the campaign?

41. What did you know about communication between Roger Stone, his associates, Julian Assange or WikiLeaks?

42. What did you know during the transition about an attempt to establish back-channel communication to Russia, and Jared Kushner’s efforts?

43. What do you know about a 2017 meeting in Seychelles involving Erik Prince?

44. What do you know about a Ukrainian peace proposal provided to Mr. Cohen in 2017?