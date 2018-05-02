Ohio’s Christina Hagan: ‘Ludicrous’ to Send Mexico Foreign Aid While Cartels Traffic Heroin Into U.S.

Ohio’s “America First” congressional candidate, State Rep. Christina Hagan (R), who is running in the state’s 16th district against the Republican establishment, calls it “ludicrous” that the United States continues to send millions in foreign aid to Mexico while Mexican drug cartels traffic the vast majority of heroin into the U.S.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily, Hagan described the federal government’s failure thus far in combatting the opioid crisis, an issue that has hit Ohio the hardest with a nearly 30 percent spike in opioid deaths between 2016 and 2017.

Hagan said:

Ohio can’t do any more by ourselves because as long as the drugs are already here there’s nothing we can do to stop what’s happening to our families. So in my opinion, the federal government needs to finally get tough, build the border wall, make it difficult and not as economic for the drug lords to be trafficking drugs into this country. [Emphasis added] I mean 90 percent of heroin is coming from Mexico yet we continue to send them foreign aid. I mean it’s ludicrous. We’re borrowing $350 million a year from China to give it to Mexico. And all the while we’re allowing immigrants to come to this country from Mexico and send an excessive amount of remittance home to support their families while drug lords in their country are destroying our families with drugs that they’re trafficking into the United States. The only way that we can change this problem is if we go off of the defense and we go on to the offense. We make Mexico’s pocketbook hurt because that’s the only way their government leaders are going to start combatting their drug lords that are destroying Ohio and are destroying America. [Emphasis added]

Hagan has stood in strong support for Trump’s “America First” agenda on immigration, trade, and getting U.S. troops out of foreign wars, most recently telling Breitbart News that “we need to bring our troops home” and stop “democratizing” foreign nations that are unstable.

"Adults between the ages of 25 to 54-years-old had the highest rates of drug overdose deaths in 2016, with roughly 35 of 100,000 Americans dying due to drugs and opioids." https://t.co/pkQQK4sISI — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 2, 2018

The opioid crisis has shaken Ohio and the country for years now, with the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) revealing that states like Ohio and West Virginia that have suffered economically from multinational free trade deals have also spiked with drug overdose deaths, as Breitbart News reported.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: