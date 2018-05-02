Report: Dick’s Sporting Goods Lobbying Congress for Gun Control

A report published Monday indicates Dick’s Sporting Goods hired three lobbyist for the purposes of lobbying Congress on matters “related to gun control.”

The Federalist reports that the “disclosure form” related to the lobbyists listed no reason other than gun control for their acquisition. The three lobbyists are comprised of two Democrats and one Republican.

Forms show that Dick’s “gun control lobbying effort began official on April 27, 2018.”

On February 28, 2018—exactly two weeks after the heinous attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School—Dick’s announced they would cease selling “assault rifles.” They made a similar announcement after Adam Lanza stole guns from his mother and attacked Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Dick’s also made clear they would no longer sell “high capacity” magazines and they adopted a policy of not selling long guns to citizens under the age of 21, although federal law allows the sale of long guns to persons 18 and older.

On April 17, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Dick’s was destroying their unsold “assault rifles,” rather than sending them back to their respective manufacturers. Dick’s also chose to destroy their unsold “high capacity” magazines.

Dick’s gun salesman Griffin McCullar resigned his post as the company began adopting bans on certain types of firearms.

The Tribunist published McCullar’s resignation letter, which said:

I am putting in my two weeks notice. I greatly apologize as my job here has been great; the staff is phenomenal and very easy to work with, the management is full of great people, and the pay is good. I do not have one bad thing to say about this store. However I cannot be the face of these new gun policies in affect. I find them morally and constitutionally wrong. I refuse to be part of a corporation with these liberal policies. Again I truly apologize for the inconvenience.

He described himself as “the 20 year old employee, that is an avid hunter, who can no longer purchase firearms from the store in which he is a salesman at the gun counter.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.