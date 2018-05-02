Top Dem Super PAC Head: Stormy Daniels Not ‘Going to Produce One Additional Vote’

The head of one of the top left-wing super PACs conceded on Wednesday that Stormy Daniels is unlikely to deliver Democrats a single vote in the 2018 midterm elections.

Though media outlets like CNN and MSNBC have often given wall-to-wall coverage to all things Stormy with hopes of damaging Trump, Guy Cecil, the head of the Priorities USA super PAC who is also reportedly “overseeing the digital spending for the outside House and Senate Democratic groups this year,” told the Washington Post that Democrats “need to put a whole new set of issues in front of people.”

“I don’t think Stormy Daniels is going to produce one additional vote in almost any race that we run in 2018,” Cecil reportedly said.

The Atlantic’s Ronald Brownstein, the left-wing pundit who is essentially a Democratic strategist on demographics, also recently warned Democrats that focusing on Daniels will prevent the party’s economic message from breaking through to crucial swing voters.

“In other words: For a sunny outcome this fall, Democrats probably need more health care and taxes—and less Comey and Stormy,” Browstein concluded.

As Breitbart News has noted, “though some Democrats still want to double down on Stormy Daniels, recent polling has found that only 23 percent of Americans believe Daniels is an important issue while Trump’s support among white evangelicals hit an all-time high.”