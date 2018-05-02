Donald Trump: Robert Mueller Obstruction of Justice Investigation a ‘Trap’

President Donald Trump again dismissed the ongoing special counsel investigation by Robert Mueller, warning on Twitter Wednesday that the possibility of obstruction of justice charges was a “trap.”

“There was no Collusion (it is a Hoax) and there is no Obstruction of Justice (that is a setup & trap),” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump’s remarks followed reports revealing that Mueller threatened to subpoena him to appear before a grand jury when his lawyers said the president did not have to do an interview with the special counsel.

Trump pointed to the ongoing successes of his administration amidst the investigation.

“What there is is Negotiations going on with North Korea over Nuclear War, Negotiations going on with China over Trade Deficits, Negotiations on NAFTA, and much more,” he wrote. “Witch Hunt!”