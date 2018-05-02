Former WWE Superstar ‘Kane’ Nabs Tennessee Mayoral Nomination

Glenn Jacobs, otherwise known as the masked wrestler “Kane,” has officially traded a shot at the belt for a shot at mayor.

The 51-year-old former WWE Raw professional wrestler, who went by the name “Kane,” declared victory in a tweet, saying, “Thanks to everyone who helped win this historic victory!! The people who cast a ballot for me, my great team, my wonderful volunteers. Looking forward to VICTORY in the general election!”

He won the mayoral Republican Party nomination by just 17 votes, at 14,633 to 14,616, once all precincts had reported their votes.

While Kane’s bio calls him “a monstrous abomination that seems to have been extracted directly from your childhood nightmares” and casts him as the pyromaniac half-brother to the legendary Undertaker, Glenn Thomas Jacobs has made a proverbial face-turn in his campaign to become Knox County’s next mayor.

His platform is focused on improving infrastructure and limiting government overreach, with a side of low taxes, new job creation, and more options for quality education.

According to Knox News, Jacobs will face Democratic candidate Linda Haney in the general election on August 2.