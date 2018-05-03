A group of climate change activists in Finland is raising money and scouting locations in the Arctic to carve an image of President Donald Trump Mount Rushmore-style, such that when it melts, it will give proof to the threat of global warming.

“Will the carving of Donald Trump’s face on an arctic iceberg melt or last for a thousand years?” the message accompanying the mock-up the carving’s image states on the Project Trumpmore website.

“Project Trumpmore is aiming to demonstrate climate change in a monumental way.” a press release on the project website states. “A Finnish NGO wants to commission a 115-foot tall ice sculpture of Donald Trump’s face in the Arctic region to demonstrate that climate change is happening. Like the former U.S. presidents on Mount Rushmore, Donald Trump will have his face carved onto an arctic glacier, in order for it to melt.”

Nicolas Prieto, chairman of the Melting Ice Association, the group behind the effort, stated in a press release posted on its website:

Global warming is one of the most important issues and topics of today. There are still people who ponder whether it’s a real issue. We want to build the monument for all of us, so we can see how long the sculpture lasts before melting. Often people only believe something when they see it with their own eyes.

The press release calls the effort a “science/art” project “whose intention is to provide a concrete test that shows whether global warming is true or false. The objective is to sculpt president Donald Trump’s bust into the Arctic glacier and install a camera to the site of the sculpture to live stream its fate. If you want to be involved in sending a message about the hottest topic in the world, come along!”

Nordic Business Insider reported: “If the group is able to successfully raise the funds to complete this project, they’ll document the construction and broadcast it via a live feed. They hope to make the monument 115 feet tall, and the location is to be determined.”

The Melting Ice Association, a non-profit, is trying to raise the estimated $500,000 the project will cost to complete, the Hill reported.

