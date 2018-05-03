Left Demands Georgia’s Brian Kemp Pull Campaign Ad Holding Shotgun Next to Teenager

The left is demanding Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp pull a campaign ad in which he holds a shotgun while talking to a boy who wants to date his daughter.

Glamour calls the ad “appalling,” GeorgiaPol suggests it “could be criminal,” and Cleveland 19 found a professor who used the ad to talk of how guns can let people hold on to “white supremacy.”

The ad shows Kemp sitting in a chair holding a breech action shotgun. A boy named “Jake” sits in the next chair, from which he lists off the reasons Kemp is running for governor. Jake says, “Cap government spending,” “Take a chainsaw to regulations,” and “Make Georgia number one for small business.”

Kemp then asked Jake to recite the two things you have to have to date one of his daughters. Jake says, “Respect” and “A healthy appreciation for the Second Amendment.”

I'm a conservative businessman with a 4-Point Plan to put hardworking Georgians first. I'm also the proud father of 3 teenage girls. Here's the thing: If you want to date one of my daughters, you better have respect for women & a healthy appreciation for the 2nd Amendment. #gapol pic.twitter.com/dQvvfk06Rh — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) April 27, 2018

Kemp responded to critics of the ad by tweeting, “I’m conservative. Get over it!”

