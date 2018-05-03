Native American Challenges Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Ancestry Claim: Get a DNA Test

Debbie White Dove Porreco was born on the Mattaponi Indian Reservation in Virginia, where her father was the tribe’s chief. Her ancestry dates directly back to Pocahontas, the Native America girl who is part of the legend and lore of America’s earliest colony in Jamestown, Virginia.

That pedigree, Porreco believes, gives her the right to challenge Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who has claimed her Native American heritage is proven by her “high cheekbones.”

But Porreco thinks Warren should take a DNA test.

“I respect Sen. Warren as a U.S. Senator,” Porrecto told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. “But I wish she’d take the DNA test.”

In fact, DNA testing is now easily done for around $100 from a number of sources, including ancestory.com.

Porreco said the DNA test would “end a lot of this controversy” about Warren’s Cherokee heritage. President Trump has repeatedly referred to her as “Pocahontas,” which [Warren] has said is “racist.” Porreco said she was recently called “Pocahontas” and was not offended by the remark.

Porreco has, it turns out, something else in common with Pocahontas — she was the model for the 1995 Disney film of the same name.

Porreco talks about her life and her support for President Donald Trump on the Trumpettes USA website.

Porreco reveals she campaigned for Trump with other members of that organization and states that she now lives in Palm Beach Florida and is a member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

“If Pocahontas were alive today, she’d be very proud of President Trump,” Porreco told Sky News. “Just like Pocahontas was a heroine, Donald Trump is going to be our hero.” “Porreco’s first cousin, singer Wayne Newton (who’s also Native American), endorsed President Trump during the 2016 election.” During her thirties, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren claimed she was Native American to benefit from affirmative action hiring programs intended for real Native Americans.

Warren has admitted her alleged Native American heritage advanced her academic career.

