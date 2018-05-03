Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Voted Nearly 15 Times to Legalize Millions of Illegal Aliens

The leading gubernatorial candidate in the Ohio governor’s race, Attorney General Mike DeWine, voted nearly 15 times to give amnesty to the majority of the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living in the United States.

DeWine, who is being challenged by conservative Mary Taylor, serves as an Ohio Congressman and Senator throughout the 1990s and 2000s before becoming attorney general and now running for governor.

During his congressional tenure, DeWine voted to give amnesty to millions of illegal aliens 14 times, as NumbersUSA notes. Between 2005 and 2006, alone, DeWine voted six times to give amnesty to illegal aliens.

In one vote for amnesty, DeWine supported an effort to give amnesty to at least three million illegal alien agricultural workers, a plan that would have immediately depressed wages for American farm workers.

When asked by Breitbart News about DeWine’s previous support for amnesty for illegal aliens, a spokesperson for the gubernatorial candidate avoided the question, saying “Mike DeWine supports building the wall, increasing border security and keeping Americans and Ohioans safe.”

As Breitbart News recently reported, DeWine ignored his record of supporting amnesty for illegal aliens by releasing an ad campaign where he claims to be fighting for President Trump’s “America First” immigration agenda.

Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Ignores Own Record Promoting Mass Immigration in Adhttps://t.co/dhbEawht0l — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 1, 2018

“Only Mike DeWine is fighting for President Trump’s travel ban that will keep us safe and punishing illegal sanctuary cities,” the ad states.

Meanwhile, latest polls reveal that not only is DeWine’s support for amnesty for illegal aliens out of step with Ohio voters, but his support for increasing legal immigration is also counter to what voters want.

Among independents who voted for Trump in Ohio, 74 percent said they would like to see legal immigration — where the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal immigrants annually — cut to half a million a year or even lower. Likewise, 84 percent of Democrats who voted for Trump said the same.

Cuts to legal immigration is very popular with Ohio’s working-class and union workers, with 73 percent of voters without a college degree saying they want to see legal immigration at least slashed in half. Another 66 percent of unionized workers agreed.

Independents — regardless of whom they voted for in the 2016 presidential election — support cuts to legal immigration, with 58 percent agreeing with key tenants of the Trump-endorsed RAISE Act legislation which would reduce legal immigration levels to boost American workers’ wages.

