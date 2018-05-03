Police Use Stun Gun to Subdue Man Trying to Have Sex with Car

Police in Kansas resorted to using a stun gun to subdue a drunken man who was allegedly attempting to have sex with an automobile, a report says.

The man was found naked and lying underneath a parked vehicle on May 1 in Newton, Kansas, according to a police report. After refusing multiple calls to come out from under the vehicle and surrender, officers used a stun gun to take him into custody, CBS News reported.

Lt. Scott Powell of the Newton Police Department said in his report that the man “was attempting to stick his penis into the tailpipe of the vehicle.”

Officials also reported that the suspect was so inebriated that he was incoherent.

“They were trying to get him to stop and come out …. but he was oblivious they were even there,” Lt. Powell added, the Wichita Eagle reported.

A breathalyzer test performed at the scene found the suspect had a 0.35 blood alcohol level. He was so impaired that officers had to take him to the hospital instead of lockup.

Prosecutors are considering hitting the24-year-old suspect with a misdemeanor charge of lewd and lascivious behavior. But no charges have yet been filed.

The man is likely to be released from the hospital on Thursday, reports said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.