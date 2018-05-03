Pro-Amnesty Chamber of Commerce Spending $300K Against ‘America First’ Christina Hagan in Ohio Race

The pro-amnesty for illegal aliens U.S. Chamber of Commerce is spending $300,000 in Ohio’s 16th Congressional District race against populist conservative State Rep. Christina Hagan, who has committed to supporting President Trump’s “America First” agenda on immigration, trade, and foreign policy.

Hagan — endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA), “Women For Trump,” and the anti-establishment House Freedom Caucus — is facing a tight race against Anthony Gonzalez, a former San Francisco resident who is raking in the cash from the Republican establishment, as well as the pro-amnesty Chamber of Commerce.

Most recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings reveal that the Chamber of Commerce is spending $300,000 in campaign ads in support of Gonzalez and against Hagan.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, the Chamber of Commerce has long opposed Trump’s “America First” agenda on immigration and trade, supporting an amnesty for illegal aliens and continued mass legal immigration where the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal immigrants every year.

Mark Zuckerberg, Chamber of Commerce, Microsoft and IBM try to do an end-of-the-year push to get their cheap labor amnesty. https://t.co/MZOG6a5yh8 — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) November 15, 2017

This past year, the Chamber of Commerce infamously teamed up with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s open borders lobbying group, FWD.us, to bring illegal aliens to Capitol Hill to convince vulnerable lawmakers to back an expansive amnesty.

At the time, Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President Neil Bradley said it would be “unthinkable” not to give amnesty to illegal aliens.

Hagan has been opposed by the billionaire Koch brothers’ network of organizations, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Club for Growth, insiders tell Breitbart News, for her unapologetic support in cutting legal immigration and leveling out trade deals to raise American workers’ wages and bring U.S. jobs back to the country.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez has also received support and funding from Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), who has voted consistently in Congress since 2015 to import more cheap foreign workers to compete against Americans for blue-collar and white-collar U.S. jobs.

Gonzalez has been endorsed by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) who famously authored the “Gang of Eight” amnesty bill that would have legalized the majority of the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living in the U.S.

The group “Women For Trump” most recently blasted Gonzalez and his support from the pro-amnesty big business lobby and the Republican establishment in a campaign ad:

If elected, Hagan would be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.