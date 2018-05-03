VIDEO: Three Men Steal the Shoes Off One Teen’s Feet

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is searching for three men who allegedly swiped the shoes right off of one teen’s feet in a violent Saturday robbery in Queens.

WATCH: Trio Steals Teen’s Sneakers Right Off His Feet

A video of the incident shows the three suspects pull up in a white sedan while the unsuspecting victim is standing on the street using his phone.

The trio then hopped out of the car, grabbed the victim, and knocked him to the ground before making their getaway in the four-door sedan.

The victim suffered lacerations to his arms and knees, and went to Flushing Hospital in stable condition, the Flushing Post reported.

The robbers made off with his sneakers, and a wallet containing $10 and a credit card.

CBS New York reported that a nearby store’s surveillance footage caught the same three men attempting to sell the shoes for cash.

Police say the three suspects are fair-skinned males between the ages of 17 and 20.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information about the suspects to call their Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-700-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip to the Crime Stoppers website.

Sneaker robberies are not uncommon in New York City. In February, three unidentified men approached two teenagers at an East Harlem subway station selling a pair of sneakers and forcefully snatched the shoes away.