Comey Adviser Lisa Page Resigns from FBI

Two key advisers to former FBI Director James Comey are leaving the bureau.

James Baker, who served as the FBI’s top lawyer before being reassigned in December under the agency’s current director Christopher Wray, resigned on Friday, The New York Times reports.

Lisa Page, another FBI official who served as an adviser to Comey and his deputy at the bureau, Andrew McCabe, on various legal issues, is also resigning, the Times reported.

Page, meanwhile, has been the focus of GOP ire in recent months after text messages emerged between herself and another FBI official in which they criticized Trump and other political figures.