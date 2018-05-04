Donald Trump Credits Kanye West ‘Power’ for Boosting Approval Among Black Americans

President Donald Trump thanked Kanye West for boosting his approval ratings with black Americans, during a speech to the National Rifle Association Conference on Friday.

“Thank you Kanye, thank you!” Trump said, pointing to a recent Reuters poll showing his support doubling among African-Americans.

“By the way, Kanye West must have some power,” Trump added during his speech in Dallas.

The president pointed out that unemployment for African-Americans was at a new low and celebrated the national unemployment rating reaching 3.9 percent.

“The unemployment rate just fell below four percent since the beginning of this century,” Trump said, admitting that it was actually “about 19 years,” but that “beginning of the century” sounded better and “more beautiful.”