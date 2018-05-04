Donald Trump: Date and Place Set for Summit with Kim Jong-un

President Donald Trump revealed that the date and place of his anticipated meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un were set, although he did not reveal any further details.

“The trip is being scheduled,” Trump said. “We now have a date and we have a location. We’ll be announcing it soon.”

The president commented on the summit on Friday, speaking to reporters as he left the White House to travel to Dallas, Texas.

Trump said that his team remained in “constant contact” with North Korean officials to try to secure the release of detained Americans.

He denied that he had requested the Pentagon to draw up options for withdrawing troops from South Korea.

“I think a lot of great things will happen but troops are not on the table,” he said, referring to the ongoing negations with North Korea.

Trump continued talking to reporters about the summit after boarding Air Force One.

“I think a lot of good things are going to be happening over the next short period of time,” he said. “But I’ll see you over there. It’s going to be very exciting.”