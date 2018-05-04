Donald Trump Fully Endorses Ted Cruz for Senate

President Donald Trump endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday, speaking in Dallas, Texas at the National Rifle Association conference.

“Full endorsement for this man — Ted Cruz,” Trump said at the beginning of his speech.

Cruz waved at Trump from the crowd, which cheered and shouted “Cruuuuz.”

“Boy that was very rousing, that’s a good sign,” Trump continued.

Trump urged everyone in the audience to vote in the midterm elections and warned them not to be complacent.

“You watch how well we do in ’18, you watch,” Trump said. “Get out and vote. Don’t be complacent.”