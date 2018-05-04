Donald Trump: Media Focused on Stormy Daniels ‘Crap’ Instead of Good News for the Country

President Donald Trump further challenged reporters for focusing their attention on the ongoing Stormy Daniels case, instead of the positive news for the country.

“I’m not changing any stories. All I’m telling you is that this country is right now running so smooth. And to be bringing up that kind of crap, and to be bringing up witch hunts all the time — that’s all you want to talk about,” he said to reporters.

The president made his remarks as he boarded Air Force One on Friday for a trip to Dallas, Texas, responding to questions from White House reporters about why he was changing his story on the ongoing case.

“We’re not changing any stories,” Trump replied.

One reporter questioned why the president denied knowing about payments to Stormy Daniels, despite Giuliani’s assertion that he was personally reimbursing his lawyer Michael Cohen for the payments.

“You take a look at what I said,” Trump. “You go back and take a look. You’ll see what I said.”

He suggested that reporters take a look at the “other side” of the investigation where “terribly bad things have happened.”

Trump also suggested that the media focus more attention on the recent unemployment numbers released on Friday showing a 12-year low.

“What I do want you to do is look at our economy,” he said. “Today, we broke 4 percent; 3.9 percent we hit today for the first time in many, many years. We’re really proud of it.”