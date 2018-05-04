Donald Trump: Obstruction of Justice Charges ‘Nonsense’ in Russia Investigation

President Donald Trump Trump ridiculed special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators looking for possible charges of obstruction of justice, calling such accusations “nonsense.”

“Very funny … If you fight back they say, ‘Oh, that’s obstruction of justice.’ … It’s nonsense,” Trump said, speaking to White House reporters as he left the White House for Dallas, Texas.

The president said his White House was frequently fighting against misinformation and faulty leaks to the media about the investigation.

The New York Times reported on Monday that Mueller wanted to ask questions related to possible charges of obstructing justice by firing FBI Director James Comey and communicating with other public officials.

Trump expressed willingness to testify in Mueller’s ongoing investigation but questioned whether the proceedings would be fair.

“I would love to speak because we have done nothing wrong,” Trump said. “There was no collusion with the Russians.”

He pointed out that many of the investigators on Mueller’s team were Democrats and Clinton supporters, adding that Mueller himself worked for former President Barack Obama’s administration. Trump said he would even testify against his lawyer’s advice if he knew it would be fair.

“I have to find that we’re going to be treated fairly,” he said. “Because everybody sees it now, and it is a pure witch hunt. Right now, it is a pure witch hunt.”