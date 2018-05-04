Donald Trump: Rudy Giuliani A ‘Great Guy’ But Will ‘Get His Facts Straight’

President Donald Trump praised former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani as “a great guy” but indicated that he did not have his facts straight on his legal case in his recent media appearances.

“Rudy is a great guy but he started a day ago,” Trump told reporters on Friday before leaving the White House for Dallas, Texas. “He really has his heart into it, he’s working hard, he’s learning the subject matter.”

Trump said that Giuliani would be issuing his own statement clarifying his remarks to the media, after taking a job on the president’s legal team.

“He’ll get his facts straight,” Trump said.

Giuliani revealed on Fox News Wednesday night that Trump personally reimbursed his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, for the $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

But Trump praised Giuliani for understanding that the ongoing Russia investigation was a “witch hunt” which appeared to be the president’s primary concern. Trump, however, admitted that Giuliani’s comments had caused some difficulties with the case.

“Virtually everything said has been said incorrectly and it’s been said wrong or it’s has been covered wrong by the press,” Trump said, adding that the explanation of Giuliani’s comments was “actually very simple.”

The president appeared to have advice for both Giuliani and the media.

“Learn before you speak, it’s a lot easier,” he said.