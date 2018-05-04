Exclusive–Paul Gosar: Prosecute Attorneys ‘Aiding’ Caravan at Border

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) says attorneys with the open borders lobby should be prosecuted for “aiding and abetting” a caravan of hundreds of Central Americans who have arrived at the United States-Mexico border to either cross illegally or claim asylum.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight, Gosar told Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour that the string of attorneys helping caravan border-crossers should be held accountable.

Gosar said:

The other part to this is, you know, for those that are helping these illegals go through this aspect, you know we actually have a law — you may not like the law, it is a law until you change it — and that is aiding and abetting an illegal alien. And if you’re intentionally defying and defiling the statute, you are aiding and abetting. So what we need to do is also hold those that are actually helping — what they’re saying is help, but assisting in a crime — to be prosecuted as well.Bar complaints need to be filed. We need to get tough. And you know if we don’t get tough, we lose. And so, time is up. [Emphasis added]

Listen to Gosar’s full interview here:

Gosar — who has introduced legislation to give federal immigration officials the ability to deport criminal illegal aliens — also called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to take his work in combatting the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border a step further:

So to me it seems like, why wouldn’t Attorney General Sessions claim an emergency because of the number of people coming to the border? Therefore, what he could do is go into emergency measures with the number of judges and staff to go immediately to see them and expedite the process. Once again, we need to understand the way the rules of the game is played and make sure that the law is expedited appropriately because if you don’t set the standard, the standard will be reset and reset and reset at your expense. [Emphasis added]

Gosar blasted the caravan of Central Americans claiming asylum in the U.S., calling it a ploy to enter the country for economic reasons. As Breitbart News reported, a number of the asylum claims by members of the caravan do not meet the standards for asylum. In a few cases, asylum-seekers have admitted that they traveled to the U.S. for economic purposes, not because they fear for their lives.

As Breitbart News exclusively reported, President Trump is gearing up to push a major legislative agenda this summer centered around ending the “Catch and Release” program, which allows foreign nationals to be released into the U.S. while they await immigration and asylum hearings through a number of legal loopholes and weak asylum laws.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.