Ohio’s Christina Hagan Slams Chamber of Commerce: I Won’t Be a ‘Rubber-Stamp’ for Their Open Borders Agenda

Ohio’s “America First” congressional candidate in the 16th District, Christina Hagan, is hitting back at the pro-amnesty U.S. Chamber of Commerce for pouring $300,000 into her opponent’s campaign.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, Hagan slammed the Chamber of Commerce for their support of her opponent, Anthony Gonzalez, and their efforts to defeat her in the district, saying their “open borders agenda” is one that seeks to undermine the wages of American workers.

Hagan told Breitbart News:

The Chamber of Commerce has a long history of backing pro-amnesty candidates. That’s why they’re supporting Anthony Gonzalez, because he’ll be a rubber stamp for their agenda of amnesty, open borders and undermining the American worker. They know that he’ll say one thing in Ohio and do another in Washington, DC

As Breitbart News reported, the Chamber of Commerce is spending thousands to defeat Hagan in Ohio. Despite pushback from the Republican establishment, Hagan—endorsed by the NRA—has focused her campaign on the three populist issues that propelled President Trump to victory: Reducing immigration, ending trade deals that result in American job loss, and opposing foreign interventionism.

Pro-Amnesty Chamber of Commerce Spending $300K Against ‘America First’ Christina Hagan in Ohio Racehttps://t.co/5TzlzggHV2 — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) May 3, 2018

The Chamber of Commerce has long opposed Trump’s “America First” agenda on immigration and trade, supporting an amnesty for illegal aliens and continued mass legal immigration where the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal immigrants every year.

This past year, the Chamber of Commerce infamously teamed up with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s open borders lobbying group, FWD.us, to bring illegal aliens to Capitol Hill to convince vulnerable lawmakers to back an expansive amnesty.

At the time, Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President Neil Bradley said it would be “unthinkable” not to give amnesty to illegal aliens.

Gonzalez has also received support and funding from Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), who has voted consistently in Congress since 2015 to import more cheap foreign workers to compete against Americans for blue-collar and white-collar U.S. jobs.

Gonzalez has been endorsed by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) who famously authored the “Gang of Eight” amnesty bill that would have legalized the majority of the 12 million to 30 million illegal aliens living in the U.S.