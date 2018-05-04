President Trump Presents Army Black Knights with Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy

President Trump presented the West Point Black Knights earlier this week with the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy at a Rose Garden ceremony at the White House.

“At ease,” Trump jokes to the standing audience. pic.twitter.com/bLtcHbu3Mp — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) May 1, 2018

The trophy is awarded to the military service academy that wins the triple-threat match between the Army, Navy, and Air Force academies. It is the first time since 1966 that Army received the Commander-in-Chief Trophy. In between, the Navy won it ten times, and the Air Force ten times.

Trump also congratulated the Army for their second win in a row in the Army-Navy game in December, in an upset 14-13 victory.

“On that snowy day you fought hard, you came from behind, and beat Navy for the second season in a row – the first time that it’s happened in over two decades. That’s what you call a job well done. Amazing. Really amazing,” he said.

Trump congratulated team captain John Voit, who tackled the Midshipmen’s quarterback racing down the field in the third quarter, with Navy up 10 to 7, and turned the game around.

He also congratulated co-captain and the Army’s quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw, who became Army’s all-time, single-season rushing leader with 1,746 yards.

“When each of you stepped out on the field, you had the pride of knowing that you played for Army. You won for Army. And very soon, you will be officers and leaders in that incredible group of heroes called the United States Army. And they really are a group of heroes,” Trump said.

“You are a special group of people, and it’s an honor to have you at the White House,” he said.

Today I had the great honor of awarding the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, for the first time in 21 years, to the @ArmyWP_Football Black Knights at the @WhiteHouse. Congratulations!https://t.co/KRQXR3xEES — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

Also at the ceremony were West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Bob Caslen, Black Knights Coach Jeff Monken, Secretary of State and West Point graduate Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser John Bolton, Army Secretary Mark Esper, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Senior Enlisted Adviser to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Command Sergeant Major John Troxell, Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Bob Wilkie, and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, among other distinguished guests.