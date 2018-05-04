A Georgia teenager on trial for killing a three-year-old boy caused a near riot in court when he was caught smiling by the victim’s family.

Christopher Cullins, 15, is on trial for the April 1 death of little T’Rhigi Craig, and during the May 4 bond hearing the suspect was seen smiling to himself. The smirk was seen by Roshanda Craig, the murdered child’s mother, who erupted yelling, “What’s funny” as she rushed toward the jumpsuit-clad suspect, CBS 46 reported.

Other members of the family also began jostling and yelling as court officers restrained the woman. Several members of the toddler’s family had to be removed from the courtroom.

Cullins was arrested ten days after the shooting when a police investigation revealed that the incident was a result of an argument between teens who were shooting at each other with paintball guns.

Police allege that Cullins got angry during the incident and grabbed a real gun and let a shot loose at some of the other kids. But, the bullet missed its target and hit the three-year-old who was sitting in his mother’s car at a nearby gas station, a police report alleges.

Prosecutors are trying Cullins as an adult.

