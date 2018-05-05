Exclusive — Rep. Richard Hudson Talks National Reciprocity at NRA Convention

DALLAS, TX — Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC-8) spoke to Breitbart News at the NRA convention in Dallas, Texas, on Friday about the plight of national reciprocity.

Hudson introduced national reciprocity on January 3, 2017–day one of the 115th Congress. The legislation languished for nearly a year before conservatives rallied to overcome Speaker Paul Ryan’s stonewalling and pass it on December 6, 2017.

Companion legislation was introduced in the Senate on March 1, 2017, but Senate Majority Leader McConnell (R) has not taken it up. It has, therefore, been sitting for more than a year, stalled while the common man eagerly awaits a solution to the cumbersome patchwork of concealed carry laws around the country.

We asked Rep. Hudson about these things, about where the national reciprocity sits right now and what pro-Second Amendment citizens can do to build momentum for Senate passage:

