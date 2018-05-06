Bill Allowing ‘In God We Trust’ Motto in Schools Challenged in MN Senate

A bill that would allow Minnesota schools to display the national motto “In God We Trust” has been met with opposition from Democrats who claim the phrase is offensive to those who do not believe in God.

Minnesota state Sen. Dan Hall (R-Burnsville), who sponsored the legislation, said on “Fox & Friends” Sunday that he was shocked at the amount of opposition his bill has received from Democrats.

“I just figured the opposition would be really short,” Hall said. “When I started hearing more and more of this I thought, really? They don’t want it that much in their schools?”

The bill would allow Minnesota public school districts to feature “In God We Trust” posters, which would be privately funded, throughout school buildings, CBS Minnesota reported.

But two Democrat state senators in the Minnesota legislature voiced their opposition to the bill last week, citing concerns about displaying the word “God” in publicly-funded schools.

“I’m wondering if Sen. [Dan] Hall would feel the same if students walked in and instead of the word ‘God’ the word ‘Allah’ — which is the word for God in the Muslim religion — welcomes students to their schools,” said Sen. Scott Dibble (D-Minneapolis).

Sen. John Marty (D-Roseville) also voiced his grievances about the bill, calling the phrase “offensive” to taxpayers.

“The money in my wallet has to say ‘In God We Trust.’ I think that’s offensive,” Marty said.

Hall shot back at his critics Sunday, describing the lack of “respect” in schools because of an “anti-faith movement” in the country.

“My whole premise was, how about bringing respect back in the schools? We’ve lost a lot of respect for those things in life that we should be respecting,” Hall said.

“We need to bring respect back to our country,” Hall added.

State legislators across the country have begun sponsoring bills that would place “In God We Trust” posters in schools. In Arkansas, the state legislature passed a bill allowing the posters in schools. Despite opposition from outside interest groups, the posters are still being allowed in Arkansas public schools.