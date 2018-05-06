Exclusive – Ohio’s Christina Hagan Endorses Gosar Plan to Deport Foreign Felons: ‘Protect Citizens From the Open Borders Lobby’

PARMA, Ohio — Ohio’s “America First” congressional candidate in the 16th District, Christina Hagan, says she supports Rep. Paul Gosar’s (R-AZ) plan to clarify in the law that criminal foreigners are eligible for deportation out of the United States.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Hagan — who’s been endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA), conservative Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer — said she fully endorsed Gosar’s legislation, the Criminal Alien Removal Clarification Act, to solidify that criminal foreigners are deported.

The pro-President Trump candidate slammed current Republican leadership in Congress for failing to prioritize the legislation and said if she wins in the May 8th Ohio primary, she will unapologetically back the plan.

Hagan exclusively told Breitbart News:

It blows my mind that not a single member of Congressional Republican leadership has taken the opportunity to support Rep. Gosar’s bill that will quickly close the loophole that is allowing dangerous illegal felons to remain in our country. These are such easy wins and Republican leadership has done nothing on this issue. When I’m elected to Congress, I plan on joining Gosar’s efforts to protect citizens from the open borders lobby that has left everyday Americans vulnerable to criminal aliens who prey on our communities.

Gosar introduced the legislation to address a loophole identified in Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch’s recent ruling in Sessions v. Dimaya where he said a clause in federal law allowing for the deportation of foreigners found guilty of “a crime of violence” is unconstitutional because it is overly vague.

In Ohio’s 16th District, Hagan has made a name for herself as a state representative who has been a voice against the globalist-aligned Republican Party establishment. For example, as Breitbart News most recently reported, the Chamber of Commerce has poured more than a million dollars into the race to stop Hagan from being elected in the safely Republican district.

My position is America first, second and third.https://t.co/C6j6eKlR3V — Christina Hagan (@RepHagan) May 4, 2018

Hagan, in her anti-establishment tone that she’s become known for, did not hold back against the Chamber of Commerce, blasting the pro-mass immigration group in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News.

“The Chamber of Commerce has a long history of backing pro-amnesty candidates,” Hagan told Breitbart News last week. “That’s why they’re supporting Anthony Gonzalez, because he’ll be a rubber stamp for their agenda of amnesty, open borders and undermining the American worker. They know that he’ll say one thing in Ohio and do another in Washington, DC.”

The Chamber of Commerce has long opposed Trump’s “America First” agenda on immigration and trade, supporting an amnesty for illegal aliens and continued mass legal immigration where the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal immigrants every year.