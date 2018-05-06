Nancy Pelosi Refuses to Call on Tony Cardenas to Resign After Child Molestation Claim

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has declined to call upon Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-CA) to resign after he was sued for allegedly molesting a teenage girl whom he allegedly drugged in 2007.

Instead, Pelosi decided to refer Cardenas to the House Ethics Committee for investigation.

Late last week, Pelosi released a statement in which she indicated that she had spoken with Cardenas, and that he had “appropriately asked us to withhold judgment until there is a full investigation of the facts.”

Pelosi calls for Ethics probe into Tony Cardenas, who has been accused of sexually abusing a teenager (he denies allegations) pic.twitter.com/yyf66thoFr — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) May 5, 2018

Last year, Pelosi was among those Democratic leaders demanding that Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Alabama, withdraw “We’re talking about a child molester,” Pelosi told NBC News’ Chuck Todd on Meet the Press on November 27.

Pelosi declared that there would now be “zero tolerance” for sexual misconduct in Congress: “Women have spoken out. Their concerns will be addressed in a way that I think will give comfort, as well as end this behavior. … Because you know what? It’s disgusting, it’s repulsive, and it has to be zero tolerance.”

At the time, Pelosi also said there should also be “due process” for Rep. John Conyers (R-MI), who was soon forced to retire over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Like Moore, Cardenas denies the claims against him. His lawyer attacked the woman who sued him — identified only as “Jane Doe” — as “the daughter of a disgruntled former employee and [she] may be the victim of manipulation,” as quoted by Politico.

