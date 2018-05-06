Poll: Majority of Swing-Voters Oppose Importing More Foreign Workers

The majority of voters say they oppose allowing big businesses to import more foreign workers to compete against their fellow citizens for coveted blue-collar and white-collar jobs.

In the latest poll by the Polling Company, a majority, 52 percent, of swing-voters said they wanted the 250,000 visas allotted to “chain migrants” — the foreign relatives of newly naturalized citizens — eliminated altogether rather than handed over to businesses to allow them to import an additional flood of foreign workers.

Less than 25 percent of swing voters said they supported giving businesses the 250,000 annual visas to import foreign workers to compete for U.S. jobs.

The majority of Americans said they opposed allowing business to import an additional 250,000 foreign workers every year, saying instead that overall immigration should be reduced, a plan that President Trump has touted to raise American workers’ wages.

More than 70 percent of Republican voters said they supported reducing overall immigration levels — where the U.S. currently admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year — rather than giving the visas to businesses.

The same poll, as Breitbart News reported, revealed that Trump’s plan to cut legal immigration in at least half to give wage and quality of life relief to American citizens is wildly popular, especially with Hispanic voters.

About 62 percent of Hispanic likely voters said they want legal immigration to the U.S. reduced, with more than 45 percent saying they want legal immigration cut down to zero to 250,000 legal immigrants admitted a year.

Of likely midterm election voters, nearly 65 percent said they want to see legal immigration levels reduced. Almost 50 percent of likely voters said they wanted to see immigration cut down to zero to 250,000 admissions a year, a cut that would further tighten the U.S. labor market and boost wages for America’s working and middle class.