Report: McCain Doesn’t Want Trump at Funeral

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) reportedly does not want President Donald Trump to attend his funeral.

Instead, those close to the ailing Senator have reportedly indicated that he wants Vice President Mike Pence to attend and former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush to be eulogists.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that McCain’s “intimates have informed the White House that their current plan for his funeral is” for Pence to attend while NBC News reported that Messrs. Obama and Bush are planning give eulogies at the service that will be held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

McCain is battling brain cancer and has reportedly said, “I don’t know how much longer I’ll be here.” His close friends from both sides of the political aisle have reportedly been visiting him in recent months at his Arizona ranch.

Trump escalated his feud with McCain during the 2016 election cycle when he said that McCain was “not a war hero” because “he was captured.” Trump’s critics and McCain’s allies blasted Trump after he made those remarks, pointing out that Trump received deferments for bone spurs.

Trump reportedly also upset some members of McCain’s family by mocking the “thumbs down” gesture McCain used to vote against a bill to repeal Obamacare, ensuring the bill’s failure.

McCain and George W. Bush also viciously clashed during a heated 2000 primary season in which McCain infamously lashed out at Christian conservative leaders who supported Bush as “agents of intolerance.” But the two eventually made up, and the Times reported that Bush checked in with McCain just last week and told the Arizona Senator that the country missed him.

Recently, Trump did not attend the funeral of former First Lady Barbara Bush “to avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush Family and friends attending the service.” First lady Melania Trump attended instead.