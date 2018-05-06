Woman Cited for Allegedly Exploding Urine Sample in 7-Eleven Microwave

Police have cited a Colorado woman for allegedly using a microwave in a 7-Eleven to heat up a urine sample, causing the container of urine to “explode” and damage the microwave.

Officers from the Aurora Police Department cited Angelique Sanchez, 26, after a 7-Eleven store clerk reported the woman for allegedly refusing to clean up the mess when the yellow liquid “exploded” in the microwave, SF Gate reported.

The clerk told officers that the liquid dripped from the microwave and smelled like “urine.” When the employee asked Sanchez to clean up the mess, Sanchez allegedly “wiped out the microwave onto the floor” before leaving the store.

Police found Sanchez at a clinic half a mile away from the convenience store waiting to take a drug test and undergo a physical examination for a potential employer.

“When I reminded her that urine blew up where people prepare their food, she told me it was not real urine,” the officer wrote in the report obtained by 9News.

The Associated Press reported that Sanchez, of Denver, received a summons for damaging property.