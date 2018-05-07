70-Year-Old Grandma Shoots Alleged Home Intruder: ‘Stay The Hell Out of People’s Houses’

A 70-year-old Philadelphia grandma shot and wounded an alleged home intruder around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The grandma, Maxine Thompson, spoke to Fox 29 after the fact and stressed that people are going to have to learn to “stay the hell out of people’s houses.”

Thompson said she was asleep when she awoke to strange noises. She said, “First I thought I was dreaming and then I looked out the window, outside. I was still hearing the banging, banging, banging, so I yelled to whoever, ‘Who’s that on my door? Get off my door, get off my door.”

But the 43-year-old alleged intruder ignored her warnings, choosing instead to break the window and use outdoor furniture to climb up and enter the house.

Thompson retrieved a gun she had never shot and fired a round at the man, who then turned to flee. She said, “I shot at him. He turned around and ran and when he ran, I ran down the steps behind him and shot at him some more.”

The suspect ran to a nearby car wash, where he called 911 to say he had been shot. He was arrested and taken to the hospital and placed into custody.

Thompson said, “After everything was over, then I did get a little shaky. He could’ve killed me.”

