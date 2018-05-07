Banner Calling Outgoing Democrat Mayor Mitch Landrieu ‘Worst Ever’ Spotted at His Dem Successor’s Inauguration

As Democrat Mayor LaToya Cantrell prepared to be sworn in as the next mayor of New Orleans, a banner flying over her inaugural celebrations Monday morning had a clear message for her outgoing predecessor, Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

“Mitch Landrieu: Worst Mayor Ever,” read the banner, which a single-engine plane flew over Cantrell’s ceremony at the Mahalia Jackson Theater on Monday, WGNO reported.

Similar banners have been spotted in New Orleans over the past few days as Landrieu, a Democrat who called for the removal of four Civil War-era Confederate statues in New Orleans that he deemed a “public nuisance,” finishes up his last term.

The New Orleans City Council eventually backed Landrieu’s decision, which drew a lot of criticism and even protests from people who wanted the monuments preserved.

The outgoing mayor has also hit the television news circuit to bash President Trump. In March, he called Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan a “dog whistle” for southerners, especially African-Americans.

Cantrell is the first black woman to be elected mayor in New Orleans’ 300-year history.